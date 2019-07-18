Mumbai: Today is Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress Bhumi Pednekar’s brithday. Since her debut, Bhumi has been making headlines for films and won several hearts.

Pednekar rose to prominence in 2017 by playing headstrong women in two commercially successful comedy-dramas, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The latter earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

On this special occasion, we will tell you some startling facts related to her.

Bhumi made her debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. To make her career in acting, Bhumi started working in Yash Raj Films as Assistant Casting Director. She has done casting for films like ‘Chak De India’, ‘Rocket Singh-Salesman of the Year’, and ‘Teen Patti’.

Bhumi auditioned for plenty of films but luck wasn’t by her side. On her birthday, she received a call for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and for which she had to put on 25 to 30 kg more.

Once, Bhumi caught while cheating in school following which her parents were called. Teacher complained it to her parents for the same.

Bhumi used to bunk schools. Actually Bhumi once said at home that she was going to school to play volleyball, but her plans were different. At the age of 19, she got drunk and danced for 4-5 hours.

Bhumi was in standard VI when she had a crush on one of her seniors, who was the school sports captain. She made her first boyfriend at the age of 16 and both of them went to watch movie together.

PNN/Agencies