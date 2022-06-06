Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Monday reserved its order on a plea moved by Sri Vidya Mutt head Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who has been on an indefinite fast seeking permission to pray to a purported Shivling-like structure recovered from inside the Gyanvapi mosque during a videography survey in May.

District judge in-charge, Anutosh Sharma, a special judge of the Pocso court and filling in for District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha, who is on leave, reserved his order after hearing the submissions of Avimukteshwaranand’s counsel Ramesh Upadhyaya.

In his application, the Hindu monastery head requested that his plea should be heard on urgency as the ‘Lord is hungry’.

Upadhyaya, on behalf of his client, argued that along with Adi Visheshwara, the Shivling-like structure found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Nandi too, was sitting without any ‘Raag or Bhog’.

Citing religious texts, he claimed that Nandi is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and hence he too was observing fast along with Adi Visheshwara (the shivling).

Upadhyaya also cited Bhavishya Purana and Garuda Purana and said even if his client is not granted permission to offer worship and bhog, then it should be arranged by the court.

The Uttar Pradesh government and the local police administration have been made party in the case.

Upadhyaya also argued that considering the deity as a minor, the Hindu seer, who is the major, was being prevented from feeding the child.