Mumbai: ‘Dangal’ fame actress Fatima Sana Sheikh turns a year older today on January 11. Born in Hyderabad (Telangana), Fatima grew up in Mumbai. Fatima’s father Vipin Sharma belongs to a Hindu family in Jammu while her mother is from a Muslim family in Srinagar. However, Fatima identifies herself as an atheist.

Fatima started her career as a child artist. She was seen as a child artist in the film Chachi 420, One 2 Ka 4, Bade Dilwala. Fatima shot to fame after Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal. After this film, she came to be known as ‘Dangal Girl’.

Aamir Khan played the role of Haryana wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in the film Dangal. In this film, Fatima became the daughters of Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra Aamir.

According to reports, around twenty one thousand girls auditioned for the role. However, Fatima ended up getting the role. After Dangal, Fatima was seen in the film Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir. At that time there were also reports of an affair between Aamir and Fatima in the gossip corridors.

In an interview with a magazine, Fatima said that she used to get extremely worked up by such speculation. “Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level,” she said.

“A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it. People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer,'” the actress added.

Before appearing in films, Fatima has also worked in TV. She has worked in Best of Luck Nikki, Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Apart from this, Fatima has also worked in the South Indian film industry. However, in terms of career, Fatima has not got any significant success.

She was recently seen in Ludo, love interest of Rajkumar Rao. Apart from being an actress, Fatima is also a good dancer. She is yet to announce her next movie.