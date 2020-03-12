Mumbai: Born March 12, 1964, Falguni Pathak is an Indian singer, performing artist, and composer based in Mumbai. She made her professional debut in 1997 and enjoyed widespread acclaim all across India.

She is widely regarded as the ‘Indian Madonna’. Some of her popular songs are Chudi jo khanki haathon mein, Maine payal hai chhankai, Meri chunar udd udd jaye, Ayi pardesh se pariyon ki rani and Sawaan Mein.

Pathak is also known as the ‘Queen of Dandiya’. But the singer was once involved in a bizarre scandal during a Dandiya event in Gujarat.

A Navratri celebration was organised at Garden City in Gujarat, in which some residents alleged that Pathak and actress Shefali Jariwala used dual meaning words and made obscene gestures on stage.

In fact, the members of an organisation submitted a memorandum, signed by over 50 residents, to district collector of Bharuch against Pathak, Jariwala and the garba organisers.

According to Bhavesh Patel, one of the complainants, “We have received complaints about comments and behaviour of the performers which were obscene and not suitable for an occasion of such religious importance. We have submitted a memorandum to the district collector and sent a complaint to rural police station at Ankleshwar. We have also submitted a recorded CD of the programme.”

But police at the event found nothing objectionable.

Sources said that Jariwala had performed her famous routine on the remix of Kanta laga.

“Aap ko laga ya na laga, lekin mujhe ap ke Pyar ka kanta laga,” she said on stage. Her performance was aired on one of the regional broadcast channels of Gujarat.

PNN