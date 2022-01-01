With the entire world celebrating the beginning of 2022, Virat Kohli led the Indian cricket fraternity to extend greetings to fans on the occasion of the New Year.

Taking to Koo, Kohli posted photos with wife Anushka Sharma and also with Team India, who are currently touring South Africa. Leading 1-0 in an ongoing two-match Test series, the visitors will be aiming for a clean sweep in the second game which begins January 3.

New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/cssKEpeePI — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2021

The Indian Test captain also captioned his post in Hindi, which translates to, “Hope this new year brings happiness to all of us. My love and best wishes to all.”

That time of the year when we'll do 2̶0̶2̶1̶ 2022. Time for a reboot! Wishing everyone a healthy and happy new year 2022. 😊 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2022

#HappyNewYear! Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips @RanveerOfficial. May 2022 be a wonderful, healthy, and inspiring year for each of you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EvyTa7Ev4V — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 1, 2022

2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022 pic.twitter.com/tUO8COrIU8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 31, 2021

To a New Year, a New Journey, New Learnings and New Memories. Wishing you a happy, safe and healthy New Year .

Happy New Year. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2022

