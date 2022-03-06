Paradip: An Orissa High Court-appointed lawyers’ committee Saturday heard the grievances of the people of Dhinkia village in Jagatsinghpur district, which had witnessed pitched battles between security forces and locals around two months back over land acquisition for JSW’s mega steel project.

More than 1,000 villagers participated in the meeting, in which panel members and the district administration were present. Over 100 people put forth their opinions in front of the panel.

Even as many residents of Dhinkia village gave their opinions supporting the JSW project, opponents claimed that many others opposing the project were denied entry to the meeting.

However, Jagatsinghpur SP Akhilesh Singh said that the district administration organised the meeting officially, and therefore, media was allowed to take photographs and videos.

Jagatsinghpur collector Parul Patwari said that the report of the meeting will be submitted to the authorities concerned.

PNN/Agencies