Kaliapani: Tension prevailed at a primary school in Jajpur district after allegations surfaced that some students were instructed by the headmaster to apply stinging nettle plants on their classmates. Parents and villagers lodged a written complaint at the Kaliapani police station, accusing the headmaster of misconduct.

The matter was later resolved following police intervention, with both sides reaching a compromise. The incident occurred at Saruabil Primary School under Kaliapani police limits in Sukinda block. According to reports, Basudev Dehuri had recently joined the school as headmaster last month. However, villagers alleged that problems began soon after his arrival.

Locals claimed that the headmaster came to school in an inebriated state Friday, verbally abused students and instructed some of them to apply stinging nettle plants on others. After the matter came to light, agitated parents and villagers reached the school and confronted the accused. The headmaster reportedly admitted to the charges and later apologised.

Parents alleged that attempts to inform block-level education officials failed. They further claimed that a Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) tried to suppress the issue, defending the headmaster. Dissatisfied, the parents sought police intervention.

Kaliapani police station officer-in-charge Prakash Kumar Pradhan visited the spot, defused the situation and warned the headmaster against repeating such behaviour.