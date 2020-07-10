Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported Friday the highest single-day spike in the state with 755 new positive COVID-19 cases. Among the new infections, 508 were in quarantine while 247 others were local contacts. With the new infections the number of active cases now stands at 4,476.

Six fatalities were also reported Friday. All of them were from Ganjam districts. All were males aged 41 years, 58 years, 48 years and 32 years respectively. There were two other deaths due to comorbidities. A 57-year-male male in Sundargarh suffering from lung cancer died while another a 70-year-old male from Bhadrak district suffering from bladder cancer also breathed his last. Both had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. With the six new fatalities, the death toll in Odisha rose to 56 Friday.

Ganjam district once more emerged as the main hotspot of COVID-19 infection with 320 fresh cases. It was followed by Jajpur district with 86 new infections while Cuttack reported 55 fresh cases. Khurda also reported 59 fresh COVID-19 infections.

Other districts which reported new COVID-19 infections were Keonjhar (32), Gajapati (30), Malkangiri (18), Nayagarh (16), Mayurbhanj and Bolangir (12 each), Puri (11), Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Koraput (five each), Deogarh and Dhenkanal (four each), Angul (three), Kandhamal, Sambalpur and Bhadrak (two each) and Bargarh (one).