Aries: You have to take care of your health, and at last you realise the importance of diet and exercise. However, today you may wish to eat something new or try some different cuisine. Ganesha says go out with some old friends whom you have been neglecting of late.

Taurus: Things will tend to get complicated, says Ganesha Be prepared for setbacks and challenges today. No matter how big the issue, your competence, and your resourcefulness will see you through. Try to remain focused and alert. Be cautious and circumspect. Act coolly and sensibly. That is all that you need. No predicament or dilemma or predicament will hold you back. You will come out with flying colours

Gemini: You will be lost in the memories of the past today. You will be in a nostalgic frame of mind. Intellectual pursuits will attract you. Do not let your past lay a shadow upon your present and your future, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You can improve your finances with your mental capabilities. Ganesha says that you will be successful in both your private life and career. You will be entrusted with many tasks and responsibilities. Yet by evening, you will spend time in your pursuits.

Leo: A lot of people will sing your praises, however, you will not be satisfied with whatever is occurring. The answers to some questions that have been bothering you will remain elusive. You may become emotional owing to feelings of personal loss. You will also be bothered about the near future, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha foretells that your writing abilities will help you give vent to your emotions without hurting others. You will finish all your incomplete tasks successfully. Ganesha says that you will experience success in everything that you choose to do today.

Libra: Ganesha says today is a good day to renovate your home. You will be able to decorate your home artistically because of your design skills. The atmosphere at your home will be a happy one with the arrival of guests. You will make plans to go for a picnic with close friends or relatives. Ganesha wishes you all the very best for your future.

Scorpio: It’s time to influence people and win their hearts whether it’s your crush, love, or your boss. You may be eager to express your feelings for them. At work, you are likely to work actively and kick-start the projects in the pipeline. Ganesha, advises you to keep your eyes and ears open.

Sagittarius: For you, appreciation and recognition for the efforts you put in may be delayed, but it’s not denied. There’s is no point losing heart and getting disappointed. This may only affect your work, instead, wait for a better tomorrow, Ganesha says giving you hope.

Capricorn: Your accomplishments may take you on cloud nine today. Success may come easily to you, but don’t try your luck too much, advises Ganesha. Make the most of today as tomorrow may not be the same as today. You will be popular today, especially in your social circle as you’ll impress everyone with your wit and humour.

Aquarius: You will be able to strike a balance between the emotional and rational side of your personality. You will find pleasure in your work and may successfully mix your personal life into your professional life. Financially, there are no major issues, but negligible matters may keep your mind occupied, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: Just as melting ice caps on faraway mountains can swell the oceans, concerted efforts you make now will have far-reaching beneficial consequences, says Ganesha. Do not be disheartened in the face of obstacles and keep soldiering on.