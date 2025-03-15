Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Good news may bring cheer to you today! A job, a wedding, some profit… it could be personal or professional. Giving your best is almost a habit with you, says Ganesha, and it will pay off today.

Taurus: Luck is a four-leaf clover in your pocket. You might get the long desired success in education related matters today — a favourable result of a competitive examination, maybe. You will proudly smile at your power of resilience and sense of proportion, says Ganesha.

Gemini: It is a day filled with joy and happiness on the home front. You will spend a lot of time with children. You will complete long pending household projects as well as take an interest in ironing out differences between family members, says Ganesha.

Cancer: There is a chance today to benefit from womenfolk. Though you are methodical and disciplined in your work, you will feel rudderless. Yet you will et relief from this monotony and feel jovial, says Ganesha.

Leo: You will feel a little uneasy today. You will feel that nothing is going right. You will try to organise yourself and concentrate your scattered energies today. This phase of uncertainity will be gone in a few days, assures Ganesha.

Virgo: You will enchant people with your adaptability and your desire to gel with your surroundings. For those who are in love, something unexpected may take place, but there is no need to panic as by and by things will turn out to be in your interest. You will spend quality time with your family. Ganesha advises you to strengthen bonding in the family by taking on responsibility and honouring your family traditions.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be able to spend ample time with your loved ones and may even taken them out for lunch or dinner which will bring you more closer to them. You will even try to please them by showering them with gifts and presents today.

Scorpio: There’s always a first time, and today is the day when you would seal a profitable deal for your new business venture. However, close the deal only if it is beneficial for a long term. Be cautious and watch your steps carefully to avoid any unfortunate situation.

Sagittarius: You are a social butterfly as you attend a series of parties and events today, says Ganesha. You may even bump into old pals and relive good ol’ days. Also, you meet your extended family! It’s time for soiree and merry-making.

Capricorn: Print and electronic media will attract your attention, if you’re just planning to begin your career. Your spiritual and philosophical approach give you inner peace, and also inspire you to visit a holy place. Overall, you will have a balanced day, today, says Ganesha.

Aquarius: You will try everything to please your colleagues and bosses, but they will still have something negative to say about your performance. In order to be in the good books of everyone you end up hurting your own interests, feels Ganesha. The second half of the day promises to be relaxing, thanks to your sweetheart who will make special efforts to lighten your burden of work.

Pisces: If you are the leader of a project or a team, then today is your day. Your enthusiasm and creativity will give a sense of purpose and direction to your colleagues. You are more concerned about the means rather than the ends. Today is a good day to progress on the work-front. While no remarkable events are likely to occur in your personal life, your family will expect you to pay attention to their needs, says Ganesha.