Tel Aviv: The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened to resume attacks on US vessels and warships in the Red Sea if the Trump administration joins Israel’s military campaign against Iran.

Saturday’s threat came in a prerecorded video statement by Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree.

“In the event of the American involvement in the attack and aggression against Iran with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces will target its ships and warships in the Red Sea,” Saree said.

US President Donald Trump is weighing active US military involvement in the war.

AP