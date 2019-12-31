Beijing: China’s telecommunications giant Huawei thanked the Indian government Tuesday for permitting it to participate in the upcoming trials for 5G networks, a major boost to the company amidst a US clampdown on it citing national security risks.

The 5G is the next generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than current 4G networks. The 5G networking standard is seen as critical because it can support the next generation of mobile devices in addition to new applications like driverless cars and gadgets made out of artificial intelligence (AI).

Huawei rivals western equipment makers, such as Ericsson, and is banned in the US. India indicated Monday its unwillingness to keep any company out of the 5G trials.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G networks.

“Huawei has been notified by the Indian government of permission to take part in the 5G trials,” Cyril Xu, senior manager, International Media Affairs at the Shenzhen-based company told this agency here while reacting to India’s decision.

“We thank the Indian government for their continued faith in Huawei. We firmly believe that only technology innovations and high quality networks will be the key to rejuvenating the Indian telecom industry. We have our full confidence in the Modi government to drive 5G in India. Huawei is always committed to India,” Cyril added.

Huawei’s participation in the 5G trials in India, which is the next biggest telecom market after China, has been one of the key topics in the India-China talks at various levels. China has been asking India to take independent and objective decision to permit Huawei 5G services in the country.

Significantly, India’s decision to permit Huawei came after the recent 22nd round of Special Representatives talks on the border issue between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi.

It should be stated here that the US has classified Huawei as a national security threat amid claims the company has ‘close ties to the Chinese government and military apparatus’. Huawei rejected the US allegations.

PTI