New Delhi: In what can be termed as another major victory for the Eknath Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, the Supreme Court refused Wednesday to stay Thursday’s floor test for the MVA government in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. This will certainly be a huge jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction, represented by senior advocate AM Singhvi, sought balancing of equity and deferment of holding of the floor test saying ‘Governors are not angels, they are humans’.

On the contrary, Shinde and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought the floor test.

“Floor test can’t brook any delay and the Governor in totality is satisfied. Based on relevant materials, a floor test has to be held,” the top law officer had earlier told the bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala on behalf of the Governor.

Governor Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of the MVA government at 11.00am Thursday.

