Hyderabad: The father of the woman veterinarian, who was raped and killed near here, said Friday that he was very happy that all the four accused were killed in an encounter and thanked the police and Telangana government for it.

All the four accused in the rape and murder case of the 25-year-old woman were killed in an encounter with police here this morning.

“We watched on TV that they were killed in an encounter. We are very happy. Even people are happy. I thank the Telangana government and police for the encounter. I thank everyone who stood by us,” the father of the victim said.

The woman’s sister hoped the encounter killing would scare others indulging in such crimes against women. “We are happy. We did not expect this (killing in encounter). We thought they would be hanged through courts,” she said.

“We thank everyone who stood by us. With this incident people should be scared to do such crimes (against women),” the victim’s sister added.

Meanwhile amid questions being raised on circumstances surrounding the encounter deaths Friday of the four accused in the gangrape and murder case of the veterinarian in Hyderabad, the parents of Nirbhaya welcomed the move while Congress leader Shashi Tharoor struck a note of caution.

See link: https://twitter.com/ShashiTharoor/status/1202805517808099328

The mother of Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic student who died days after being gangraped in December 2012, appealed to authorities to not punish the policemen involved in the encounter.

Nirbhaya’s father also welcomed the encounter and said the family’s wait for justice ended early.

“The family of the Hyderabad doctor will not have to wait for justice for seven years like us. Police did the right thing,” the father of Nirbhaya said.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, however, said extra-judicial killings were not acceptable.

“Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws,” Tharoor tweeted.

Rekha Sharma, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief, said she was happy that the perpetrators were dead, but justice should have been done through proper legal channels.

