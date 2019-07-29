Mumbai: Ishqbaaz fame Mansi Srivastava and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hiactor, Mohit Abrol had been in a relationship for eight years. In fact, they had also exchanged rings August 21, 2016. But sadly, in May 2019, Mansi and Mohit went their separate ways with broken hearts.

Mansi and Mohit recently confirmed that they have parted ways and have called off their engagement.

After a long time, Mohit broke his silence and posted a long note on his Instagram page and lashed out at Mansi for not being there with him when he needed her the most. Mohit accused Mansi of using him for eight years.

Here read the long post shared by Mohit on his Instagram profile. Take a look…

Apparently, Mansi was earlier linked to former co-actor Arhaan Behll. Mohit also wrote about their relationship and mentioned of trying to kill himself by having sleeping pills post learning about their relationship.

Earlier, confirming the news of calling off their engagement and their eventual breakup, Mansi Srivastava had recently shared with The Times of India, “Yes, we have broken up. Sometimes things aren’t meant to be and we accepted that we were not meant for each other.” She further added that there are no hard feelings between them, “We have no hard feelings for each other. Mohit and I haven’t spoken anything wrong about each other and wouldn’t want to ever. Also, I don’t like talking about my personal life in public and like to keep that privacy to my own-self.”