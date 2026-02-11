Pakistan has reversed its earlier stance on playing India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, agreeing to participate in the high-profile clash after days of opposition, political rhetoric and pressure tactics. The match is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Amid the developments, a video of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi went viral on social media. The clip, from a press conference related to the Pakistan Super League, shows a journalist praising Naqvi and claiming he handled the crisis so effectively that the ICC was “brought to its knees.”

Naqvi appeared composed as he listened with his head bowed. However, when the remark about “bringing the ICC to its knees” was made, a person seated next to him burst into laughter and appeared to try to conceal it. The moment was captured on camera and has since circulated widely online, drawing reactions and criticism.

Until a few days ago, the Pakistani government had stated that the team would not play against India, a position that raised concerns within the ICC and among tournament organisers. The India-Pakistan fixture is regarded as the marquee match of the World Cup, and its cancellation could have resulted in significant financial losses.

Late Monday night, however, the Pakistani government announced on social media that it would allow the team to play India, marking a clear shift in position.

According to media reports, the ICC had warned Pakistan that refusing to play the match could lead to substantial financial consequences and potential sanctions. ICC representatives subsequently travelled to Pakistan, where a key meeting was held between officials of the PCB, the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Following the discussions, Pakistan softened its stance.

While the Pakistani government said the decision was taken at the request of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, several cricket experts suggested that concerns over economic losses and possible ICC action played a decisive role.