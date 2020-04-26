If you love your partner and have respect for her but despite that the thought of divorce comes to your mind then you need to meet a marriage counselor because a broken marriage brings a lot of sorrow and suffering in life. So let’s learn about some things that can help in saving a relationship.

Team

Disagreements in relationships often occur. But don’t forget that you are a team in front of family or friends. It is very important to praise the partner in front of the others. Remember that both of you must take the initiative to save the relationship from breaking up.

Expectations

It is wrong to expect too much from a human being. Everyone expects their partner to play the roles of husband, lover, friend and elder at the same time. But it is wrong to think so. If the partner is not able to meet your every need then it does not mean that your relationship is moving towards destruction.

Love and sympathy

It is good to have respect for each other. But it is also important to be sympathetic towards each other. Suppose in the evening both are tired. But if one is less tired then he or she should not have any problem in handling the household chores.

Intimacy

Love and intimacy are very important in a romantic relationship. No matter how old the relationship is do not underestimate the partner’s looks and body. The romance in a relationship will always increase the love.