Mumbai: The Indian top-order batsman and Mumbai Indians skipper doesn’t portray the same finesse in the kitchen as he does on the pitch with his bat.

The Mumbai Indian captain’s face perks up when he talks about his choice of protein, “I love all egg preparations, but fried eggs are my favourite. I gorge on eggs to build up on my protein. I have taken it easy with the carbs as advised by my nutritionist.”

To satiate his love for eggs, Sharma has tried to cook them himself, rather unsuccessfully, we must add, and almost brought the house down.

“Though I do not enter the kitchen too often, this one time I tried making an omelette. But I could not get it right, not even something as basic as its shape. The egg got stuck on the pan and was burned. It was a complete disaster. And that was the last time I entered the kitchen,” Sharma sheepishly admits.

Another thing that Sharma loves is his sleep and confesses to having missed the team bus after having overslept. “I was punished for that and I learned from my mistake. It has never happened again,” Sharma said.