Srinagar: Highlighting the importance of a peaceful atmosphere, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday said if there is no peace, it becomes impossible to work on other things so it is our responsibility to help in keeping things peaceful.

Abdullah strongly batted for the restoration of full statehood.

“This is not the assembly that we want. We want a full fledged assembly, the one promised by the prime minister,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking on the vote of thanks for the lieutenant governor’s address in the House, which met on Monday for its first session post abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories by the BJP-led Central government on August 5, 2019.

“We are a Union Territory. A lot of responsibilities have been transferred to the elected government, but the responsibility of maintaining peace, law and order and fighting militancy is not with the elected government,” Abdullah said.

“Situation cannot be normalized in a vacuum. There should be no doubts about the coordination between the elected government and security apparatus. I want to assure the police and paramilitary forces that we will be with them in maintaining peace,” he added.

The chief minister said if there is no peace, it becomes impossible to work on other things.

“So it is our responsibility to help in keeping things peaceful. Two ways peace can be brought — through arrests and other such measures, and second through making people partners in peace,” Abdullah said.

Unfortunately, we don’t have powers over these things, but I have told the senior officers that there should be a mechanism where we can ensure the safety of the forces while not putting people to unease, he added.

The chief minister’s remarks came at a time when terror incidents have witnessed a sharp increase after the formation of his government on October 16.

“We have a right to live with honour…Why are we asking for statehood? Our identity and culture have been hurt and we think statehood is a way to restore it. We should have rights on our lands and resources,” Abdullah said.

“This is not the assembly that we want but this assembly is the way to the assembly we want. We want a full-fledged assembly and the prime minister has committed to it,” he added.

Referring to his recent visit to the national capital in the aftermath of his Cabinet passing the statehood resolution, the chief minister said that his meetings with the prime minister and the home minister were successful.

“I am hopeful that the process of restoration of statehood will start soon. Some people made fun of my Delhi visits. But it is okay. I want to get things done,” he said, adding he met the power minister, who sanctioned 300 MW additional power to Jammu and Kashmir so that cuts can be reduced.

Abdullah further said that he met the surface transport minister, who will make his announcement when he comes here.

The chief minister said his government has no issues with outside investors.

“Please come and invest. But we are not ready to sell the assets that have been created by people here,” he said, adding “some people are mistaken that we are going to sell Gulmarg and Pahalgam (famous health resorts)”.

“We are not doing it and I assure you that. We will not allow others to become rich by making this place poor. Our intentions are good and we are bound by our promises we made to the people,” he said.

Referring to the lieutenant governor’s address in the House, Abdullah said, “It is a small roadmap and we will do much more for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We have the confidence of the people and we will not let them down.”

He said the police verification was “weaponised” and people were “harassed” for it.

“It is being worked out so that people feel some relief.”

About arrests, the chief minister said he is of the firm belief that those not facing serious charges should be released,” said Abdullah.

“These things are not under our control right now but when they will be, we will work faster,” he added.

The chief minister said though he writes a lot on social blogging site X, he wants to assure people that social media users will not set his government’s agenda.

“It will be the people who will do it,” he said.

Abdullah said his government has just begun its functioning and there was a demand that the academic schedule be changed from March to November session.

“Even this was part of our disempowerment that the exam schedule was decided without consulting the parents and students. I am thankful to the minister (Sakina Itoo) for bringing in the proposal which we have approved,” he said.

The chief minister said the recruitment process has started.

“Electricity promise is also being worked upon. My young minister (Satish Sharma) has assured the House that the promise about gas cylinders and ration enhancement will also be fulfilled soon,” he added.

Referring to the government officials scanning documents inside the assembly hall in Jammu sometime back, Abdullah said, “They could not find any place but our assembly hall. They might have thought that they are gone, they will never come back. Look at the almighty’s plan, the elections were held and we are back.”

The chief minister said the new technology also has a weird habit of reminding you of your past.

“I got a reminder this morning about what I was doing five years ago. I could not recognise myself. I had a beard, there was snow. No stone was left unturned to humiliate us,” said Abdullah.

“My sister wanted to meet me. She had to get permission from an officer from the secretariat. She was made to leave everything outside and walk to the building. No one told her where the officer sits who will give permission…what was our fault? That we upheld the (national) flag? Or we contested the elections. We did not revolt against the country,” he added.

The chief minister said he is not the one to keep looking back.

“I want to go forward towards my goal,” said Abdullah as he ended his speech with Mohsin Naqvi’s couplet “Jisko toofan se ulajhne ki ho aadat mohsin, Aisi kashti ko samandar bhi dua deta hai”.

