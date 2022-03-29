Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to share a letter that he claimed during the PTI’s March 27 rally contained evidence of a ‘foreign-funded conspiracy’ to topple his government — with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, federal minister Asad Umar said Tuesday as per a report in the ‘Dawn’.

Umar addressed a press conference here alongside Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Umar said he had seen the letter himself. He added that if someone had doubts, the ‘prime minister is ready… he thought we can share with the chief justice of the Supreme Court’.

“Obviously, it is the highest office of justice in Pakistan, it is a huge position that has respect in this country. Personally too, the chief justice has a very good reputation. The prime minister said that on the nation’s behalf, if necessary, and for the people’s satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the Supreme Court.”

Umar said the letter was dated prior to the submission of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. “This is a very concerning thing and it is important because this letter clearly mentions the no-confidence resolution. There is no ambiguity that the no-confidence motion is being talked about,” he informed.

Also read: Process to remove Imran Khan as Pakistan PM begins

Umar further said the letter stated that if Imran Khan remained the prime minister, it would lead to ‘horrific consequences’. He added that the ‘threat’ Imran spoke about in relevance to the letter during his March 27 address, ‘is directly linked to the no-confidence motion’.

“Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest,” Imran had said during the rally.

Umar further said the letter had only been shared with the top civil and military leadership and a few members of the federal cabinet.

Imran is fighting very hard to continue as prime minister of Pakistan. Voting on the no-confidence motion against him will be conducted April 3. Primary indications are that his government will go with some of his coalition partners ready to vote against him.