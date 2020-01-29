Marriage traditions differ from places to places across the world. While many of it might sound peculiar and funny, residents there continue to follow it as their ancestors did. Though it might sound ridiculous to the outside world, they stick to the age-old traditions to keep their forefather’s traditions alive.

One such bizarre traditional wedding is seen in Africa. In some village of Africa, after the marriage is done, the newlyweds are accompanied by the bride mother on the first night.

Yes, you read that right! A woman accompanies so that she can educate them on how to spend their first night. It is quite weird that they do so.

Normally it is always a village elder sometimes it can be bride’s mother. Even as the world is fast progressing due to the advancement in science and technology, people here still believe in the old-age tradition.

At a time when people are taking up live-in relationship, the age old tradition might sound a bit weird for some, but the Africans take it as their tradition of their forefathers.