Beijing: The two-day India-China border talks between their special representatives in New Delhi will focus on delimitation of the border, boundary management and a host of bilateral and international issues, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here Friday.

The Chinese delegation will be led by its Foreign Minister Wang Yi, while National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will head the Indian team at the boundary talks beginning Saturday.

Wang, who is the designated Special Representative of China, would hold the 22nd round of border talks with Doval, December 20-21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the media here.

“The Special Representative (SR) talks are the main channel and an important platform for our negotiations and strategic communications,” Geng informed. The two countries, according to the practice, will hold the meetings in rotation, he said. Last year the talks were held at Chengdu, China.

“The two SRs will follow the consensus of the two leaders, (Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping) and exchange views on delimitation of the border, boundary management and practical cooperation to seek a resolution,” stated Geng. “The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest,” he added.

The annual SR talks are regarded highly by both sides as it is the highest official level forum with a mandate to discuss not only the solution to the boundary issue but also all other issues concerning the two countries.

PTI