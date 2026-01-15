New Delhi: India and the European Union may sign the proposed free trade agreement as early as this month during the official visit of the top EU leaders to New Delhi, who will also be the chief guests at the prestigious Republic Day parade January 26.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told journalists that the India and EU negotiators were very close to finalising a trade agreement and were looking at wrapping up the loose ends before the top leadership meeting scheduled for January 27, a day after the Republic Day parade.

He said that as many as 20 of 24 chapters under the India-EU FTA have been finalised, and the few remaining issues were being discussed in the ongoing negotiations.

European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be on an official visit to India from January 25 to 27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will also officiate as Chief Guests of India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations January 26. The two leaders will then attend the India-EU Summit the next day.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during his visit to India this week, had also indicated that the India-EU trade pact could be signed by the end of January.

Merz said Germany strongly supports the free trade agreement. He urged the European Union and India to expedite the signing of the free trade agreement, as this would help fix supply chains that have faced disruptions over the past year.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday listed the trade talks with the EU in Brussels as a “major highlight” from his Ministry. “Held a productive dialogue with the European Union Trade and Economic Security Commissioner, Mr Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels. We conducted detailed deliberations on key areas of the proposed India-EU FTA. Also emphasised the strategic importance of concluding a fair, balanced, and ambitious agreement that aligns with their shared values, economic priorities, and commitment to a rules-based trading framework,” the minister said.

He further stated that he visited Liechtenstein and reviewed the implementation of the India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with the top political leadership.