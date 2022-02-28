New Delhi: India’s civil aviation regulator, the DGCA, Monday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till “further orders”.

At present, the third Covid wave driven by the Omicron variant is receding in the country.

In a notification, the DGCA extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till “further orders”.

“This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.”

Similarly, flights under the ‘Air Bubble’ agreement will not be affected.

Last month, the civil aviation regulator, had extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till February 28, 2022.

In late 2021, India had announced plans to allow resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from December 15, 2021 with certain conditions.

However, the plan was postponed due to the emergence of third Covid wave globally.

India had banned the operation of international flights on March 23, 2020 to contain and control the spread of Covid-19.

Flight restrictions, however, were later eased under air bubble arrangement with certain countries.