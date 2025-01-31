New Delhi: India has the world’s third-largest metro network, said President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament Friday.

She said the country’s metro rail network has now crossed the 1000-kilometre milestone, and “India has the world’s third-largest metro network”.

The President highlighted the government’s achievements in expanding the rail network and modernising it at the same time and also connecting the unconnected areas for the first time.

“Today, several Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains are being operated. In the last six months, 17 new Vande Bharat trains and one Namo train have been introduced. The government is working rapidly… In the last decade, my government has given new energy to the journey of Viksit Bharat.”

She also said that in the last six months, the Central government has made record investments in future infrastructure and highlighted the engineering marvel of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project

“I am happy to inform you that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed and now the country will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Under this ambitious project, the world’s highest rail bridge has been constructed over the Chenab River,” she said.

After successful trial runs of passenger and freight trains, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is set for its much-awaited official inauguration in the first week of February 2025.

President Droupadi Murmu in her Praleimant address also said that digital fraud and deepfakes were serious challenges to national security and that the government was working to curb this. She said, “My government is continuously working towards ensuring efficiency in cyber security. Digital fraud, cybercrime and DeepFake are serious challenges to social, financial and national security.”

She said that today, India is making its presence felt as a major global player in the field of digital technology. “Developed nations of the world are also impressed with the success of India’s UPI transactions system…My government has used digital technology as a tool for social justice and equality.”

The President said the government aims to make India a global innovation powerhouse. “Our aim is to make India a global innovation powerhouse…In the area of artificial intelligence, India’s AI Mission has been started,” she said.

In her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, President Murmu highlighted the government’s various schemes and goals. She said that the government was committed to fulfilling the dreams of the poor and the middle class and also was aiming to make India a global innovation powerhouse.

“Today our youth is bringing glory to the country in every field from startups to sports to space…India is showing the way to the world in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and the adoption of technology,” the President said.