New Delhi: India registered 16,906 Covid infections in the last 24 hrs, against 13,615 cases reported on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said Wednesday.

In the same period, the country recorded 45 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,519.

Meanwhile, the active caseload rose to 1,32,457 cases, accounting for 0.30 per cent of the country’s total cases.

The recovery of 15,447 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,11,874. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Daily Positivity rate has marginally increased to 3.68 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.26 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,59,302 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.77 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.12 crore, achieved via 2,61,58,303 sessions.

Over 3.76 crore adolescents have been administered with first dose of Covid-19 since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

IANS