New Delhi: India logged 1,968 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 133 days, raising the tally to 4,45,99,466, while the active cases declined to 34,598, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,716 with 15 fatalities, which included eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

A total of 1,675 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours May 23.