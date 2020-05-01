New Delhi: A total of 1,993 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours according to information available on the Union Health Ministry website. This is the biggest spike in positive coronavirus cases in a single day in the country in a single day, the website said.

Due to the new cases, the total number of coronavirus infected persons in the country crossed the 35,000-mark, the website said. The total number of deaths so far registered stands at 1,147.

Meanwhile in a separate development Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings to discuss strategies to boost the economy. The meetings were conducted to attract more foreign investments into India as well as promote local investments. Modi reviewed the state of investments in defence, aerospace and mine and mineral sectors.

An official statement said various strategies to bring investments into India on a fast-track mode were discussed. Efforts to promote domestic sectors were also discussed in the meeting.

The high-level meetings come amid the ongoing global backlash against China. Several companies are now looking for new bases to set up their businesses, according to reports.

Agencies