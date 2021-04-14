New Delhi: India reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record, taking the overall tally to 13,87,825 Wednesday, according to the data issued by the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, 1,027 more people succumbed to the disease, which increased the death toll to 1,72,085. India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 13,65,704.

A total of 83,339 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,23,36,036 with a recovery rate of 88.92 per cent. The Health Ministry said that a total of 14,11,758 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 26,06,18,866 samples have been tested. A total of 26,46,528 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 11,11,79,578 .