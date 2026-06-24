New Delhi: India and the US have reviewed the core issues of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), including enhanced market access, digital trade, and reduction of non-tariff barriers, during the two-day ministerial-level meeting in New Delhi, an official statement said Wednesday.

The meeting was held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here.

The discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone towards a comprehensive BTA, the commerce ministry said.

It added that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

“The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of core BTA elements, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers, and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors,” it added.

The two ministers also noted the substantial progress by negotiating teams in recent months.

“The two sides expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations will further deepen economic ties and strengthen the Indiaâ€“US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” it said.