Southampton: Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma bowled brilliantly as New Zealand lost three wickets on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final here Tuesday. At lunch the Kiwis are 135 for five and still trail by 82 runs. India in their first innings had scored 217. Mohammed Shami picked up the wickets of Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1) while Ishant sent Henry Nichols (7) packing. It was strong comeback by the Indian bowlers considering the fact that New Zealand had started the day in a strong position at 101 for two. In the 23 overs bowled before lunch, New Zealand managed to add just 34 runs to their overnight score.

A lot now depends on Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (19 batting). He has hung around doggedly in conditions that are very helpful to swing and seam movement.

Brief scores: India 217; New Zealand 135 for 5 (Mohammed Shami 2/31, Ishant Sharma 2/27). Match to continue.