New Delhi: India Sunday reported 11,739 new Covid-19 cases, a considerable decline against the 15,940 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country reported 25 more Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,999.

The active caseload has surged to 92,576, accounting for 0.21 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 10,917 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,72,498. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate also declined to 2.59 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.25 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,53,940 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.07 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.08 crore, achieved via 2,55,80,569 sessions.

Over 3.63 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.