New Delhi: INS Imphal, the indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer equipped with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy Tuesday in a boost to its maritime capability amid China’s increasing forays into the Indian Ocean region.

It is the first warship to have been named after a city from the Northeastern region, the approval for which was accorded by the President in April 2019.

The warship will be commissioned at a ceremony in the naval dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

The naming of the ship after the capital city of Manipur underlines the importance of the Northeastern region for national security and prosperity, they said.

A guided missile destroyer with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and overall length of 164 meters, Imphal is a potent and versatile platform equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes.

Powered by Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion, the ship is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots (56 km/hour).

The ship boasts of a high indigenous content of approximately 75 per cent that includes BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers, and 76 mm super rapid gun mount.

INS Imphal was delivered to the Indian Navy October 20 after completion of a rigorous and comprehensive trial programme both in the harbour and at sea.

Subsequently, the ship successfully test-fired the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile last month, a first for any indigenous warship before commissioning.

Following this milestone, the ship’s crest was unveiled by Defence Minister Singh in New Delhi in the presence of the chief minister of Manipur.

Upon commissioning, INS Imphal will join the Western Naval Command.

The commissioning ceremony will mark the formal induction into the Navy of the third of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau.

The ship was constructed by Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai. “Imphal can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India — a testament to India’s growing shipbuilding prowess in pursuit of the national vision of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The ship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.

The ship’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

“The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions and has a high degree of automation and stealth features further enhancing her combat capability and survivability,” the Navy said.

It said the time taken to build INS Imphal and for her trials is the shortest for any indigenous destroyer.

Imphal’s keel was laid May 19, 2017 and the ship was launched into water April 20, 2019.

“INS Imphal sailed out for her maiden sea trials April 28 and has completed a comprehensive schedule of trials, both in the harbour and at sea, leading up to its delivery October 20 within a record time frame of six months — the fastest for a ship of its size,” it said in a statement.

“The ship Imphal will have the unique distinction of being the largest and the most advanced destroyer to be ever named after a city from the North-east. This is a befitting tribute to Manipur’s sacrifices and contributions in India’s freedom struggle — be it the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891; or Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s hoisting of the INA flag for the first time April 14, 1944 at Moirang,” it said.

It said the commissioning of INS Imphal, thus, underscores the salience and contribution of the city of Imphal, the state of Manipur, and the larger North-eastern region to national security, sovereignty, and prosperity.

