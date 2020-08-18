New Delhi: After the departure of Tik Tok, Instagram Reels has become the most popular app for young Indians as seven in 10 (18-29 age group) said they would like to use Reels as a platform for video sharing, a new report said Tuesday.

In the absence of the Chinese short-video-making app TikTok, nearly two-thirds of urban Indians (65 percent) said they are likely to turn to alternatives or start using video apps that are either Indian or non-Chinese in origin, according to data provided by YouGov, an Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

Millennials (69 percent) were most likely to show their readiness to switch to Tik-Tok’s alternatives, as compared to GenZ (54 pecent).

Likewise, men were more likely than women to hold a similar view (70 percent vs 59 percent).

“The government’s decision to ban TikTok along with other Chinese apps has presented an opportunity for homegrown players who are gearing up to take advantage of this situation,” said Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, YouGov India.

“It is, therefore, imperative to gauge the needs of the audiences and understand their preferences in this space,” she added.

Nearly 68 percent TikTok content creators said they are likely to switch to Indian or non-Chinese versions of video-sharing apps.

On being presented with a list of alternatives, Instagram Reels topped the list of apps most likely to be used by people in the future.

The platform, which is Facebook’s answer to TikTok, is welcomed by more than six in 10 (62 percent ) urban Indians who claim to have tried it and are likely to continue using it.

“Nearly as many have a similar view about Singapore-based app Cheez (59 percent), which has a higher appeal among tier-2 users as compared to tier-1 city residents,” said the survey.

Apart from these foreign apps, more than half claimed to have tried the homegrown app Roposo and are likely to use it in the future (54 percent).

Other regional social media apps such as moj (47 percent), Gana hotshot (44 percent), Josh (42 percent), Taka tak (42 percent), Mitron (40 percent) and Chingari (36 percent) also appear to have gained ground, said the survey.