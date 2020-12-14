Bangalore: His side’s Olympic preparation has been hugely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Graham Reid is hoping to resume international action from early next year. Australian Graham Reid has said the sooner India get to play international matches, the better will be their preparations for the Tokyo Games. The Olympics has been shifted to next year due to the global pandemic.

“With the support of Hockey India (HI), we have planned for matches from early next year. These matches will ideally show us the level we are truly at. It will also project the areas that will require work on leading into the Olympic Games,” Reid said in a statement Monday.

The core probables of the Indian team spend nearly 20 weeks at the national camp in SAI South Centre here. They left for their respective homes over the weekend.

Reid is satisfied with the progress the Indian players have made over the last four months. He said they are close to achieving the pre-COVID levels, in terms of fitness and skill needed to compete at the world stage.

“We have done everything possible to maintain the fitness. Our fitness tests in the strength, weight, speed and muscle components show that we are on target. We are in a good position to be at the world stage,” Reid said.

“Our training session output data are approaching our February figures (when the team played FIH Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar). I believe, we are close to the level we showcase in our international matches,” added Reid.

The coach is pleased with the commitment and determination shown by his players during training. “Given the extremely difficult circumstances for the last four months, I am pleased with where we are and how the players have conducted themselves in the bio-secure bubble in SAI,” said Reid.

“In a normal year, you have 4-6 weeks in camp and the players get one week off to spend with their friends and family. On the weekends they normally leave the campus and visit the mall or cinema etc. However, this year there has been none of that. It has been a very tough mental test for all of us. But I am happy with the way players have handled this situation,” the coach pointed out.

Reid said the much-needed three-week break will help in rejuvenating the players and the support staff. “It is extremely important for them to relax mentally and physically after a very hectic past four months. This break will help not just the players but also the coaching staff. It will provide us the opportunity to hit the refresh button and be ready for next year,” Reid asserted.