New Delhi: Amid anti-CAA protests, internet, voice and messaging services by telecom service providers including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio were suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police Thursday.

As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019,” said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi.

PTI