Joda: Internet services were suspended Tuesday in Joda as tension continued to prevail following the group clash that took place Sunday. The Keonjhar district administration today extended the prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC for another 24 hours.

The restrictions imposed by the prohibitory orders will remain in effect till 10 am of April 13. Schools, colleges, shops, and other commercial establishments will be closed during this time.

The administration has suspended internet services as palpable tensions continue in the area. Meanwhile, approximately 10 platoons of police force have been deployed in the town to avoid any untoward incident.

In light of the tense situation surrounding a flag procession on occasion of Ram Navmi, the district administration had clamped down Section 144 around the town earlier Monday, with effect from 5 pm.

According to sources, on the auspicious occasion, a group of people were planning an ‘Akhada’ procession to a Shiva temple in Ward-4 of Joda town. However, police denied them permission. Though they later approached the police to have the procession with only five participants, the cops refused.

Protesting this, the group sat on a dharna in front of the Hanuman temple, blocking the road. After a while, a few protestors marched towards the flags. When another group of people intercepted them in the market area, a fight broke out. Stones and bottles were thrown at each other by the two groups.

According to reports, over 12 people were injured as a result of the violence. Later, police were called in to help bring the situation under control.

