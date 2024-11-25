Jeddah: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was signed by Delhi Capitals at a base price of Rs 2 crore on the second day of the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah Monday.

Delhi faced no hindrance from any team and claimed the attacking opener at his base price to bolster their department for the IPL 2025 season and beyond. Royal Challengers Bengaluru opted against using the Right to Match (RTM) option for their former player.

The other notable purchase in the set 13 of capped batters was West Indies batter Rovman Powell, who was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.5 crore (base price). Powell became the first purchase of the day after New Zealand batters Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips went unsold.

The other players who went unsold in the opening set on Monday were Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarawal.

The first day of the auction saw 72 players getting sold at a whopping sum of Rs 467.95 crore. Rishabh Pant received the record-breaking Rs 27 crore deal from Lucknow Super Giants while Punjab Kings broke the bank for Shreyas Iyer and bought him for Rs 26.75 crore.

India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer surprised one and all after being bagged by title winners KKR for Rs 23.75 crore. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal were grabbed by Punjab Kings for identical Rs 18 crore to give teeth to their bowling attack.