Sundargarh: Integrated Physiotherapy Unit and Therapeutic Centres (IPU-TCs) in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district are helping rehabilitate children with neurological disorders. These centres are also coming to the aid of senior citizens, accident victims, and stroke patients among others. Facilities like behavior, speech, early intervention, and occupational therapy are provided to beneficiaries free of cost. In the last year, people of various age groups have availed of the services. So far, over one lakh therapy sessions have been conducted, officials said here recently.

In order to provide easy access, the IPU-TCs has been set up at community health centres (CHCs) in various blocks and ULBs. At present 20 IPU-TCs are operational in the district. The district mineral foundation (DMF), Sundargarh is financially supporting the programme. “IPU-TCs has become considerably popular in the district.

People, particularly in rural areas, are getting the benefits of advanced treatment facilities. It is largely due to the wholehearted support and cooperation extended by the district administration and employees of the Health Department that so far over one lakh therapy sessions have been conducted, benefiting people across sections,” said CDMO and PHO Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra. “Providing calibrated treatment, rehabilitating persons with disabilities (PwDs) and their empowerment remains the biggest challenge of present times. The IPUTCs are playing a worthwhile role in that direction.

The main objective of this programme is to provide an opportunity to the PwDs to lead a dignified life in society,” Mishra added. IPU-TC services were launched in this district in January 2022. The ‘Therapeutic Centre’ is located on the premises of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh, while IPU-TCs are catering to the interest of people living in rural areas, officials said. A cross-section of the rural population, including the differently-abled, senior citizens, working class, women and children are particularly benefitting from the advanced physiotherapy treatment available at IPU-TCs that are equipped with an array of modern equipment. Trained physiotherapists are counseling and provide the necessary remedies to the patients. Every IPUTC is equipped with a separate ward for the treatment of children.

Special attention is also being given to the treatment of PwDs and ailing senior citizens. An eco-friendly e-Ambulance facility has been extended for their smooth conveyance to the centres. Moreover, free treatment by therapists at doorsteps has been provided to bed-ridden patients, who can’t be shifted to the IPU-TCs.