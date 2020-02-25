Tehran: Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the media reported Tuesday.

Harirchi coughed and appeared to be sweating during a news conference Monday.

In his video, apparently shot himself, Harirchi said he was self-isolating, the BBC reported.

“I had a fever as of last night and my preliminary test was positive around midnight,” he said.

“I’ve isolated myself in a place since. I am starting medication. I wanted to tell you that… we will definitely be victorious against this virus in the next few weeks,” the minister said.

Iran is struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 15 people.

(IANS)