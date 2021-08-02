Bhawanipatna: To ensure quality education for students belonging to ST and SC categories, the government is executing Anwesha programme. But the scheme is allegedly marred by irregularities in Kalahandi district.

Allegations have come from various quarters that lakhs of rupees under the scheme are provided to some private schools, in violation of guidelines.

They have sought to know how far the SC and ST category students are benefitting from the scheme. They have demanded a high level probe into the alleged irregularities.

As per letter-2956 (December 27, 2017) and letter-5891 (July 10, 2021), the School and Mass Education department has laid down certain conditions in case of granting funds under ANWESHA to private schools.

The private schools having certificate of recognition or NOCs by right authorities, quality playgrounds, safe drinking water, electric inverters, libraries, fire safety and some other facilities are entitled to get funds.

Besides, these schools should be affiliated to CBSE along with hostel facilities for the SC and ST students from Class-1 to Class-10.

It was alleged that officials looking after the execution of the scheme have bent the rules and provided lakhs of rupees to some schools which fail to fulfill many conditions or are lacking facilities as prescribed by the department.

Between 2015-16 and 2021-22, crores of rupees have been provided to some schools towards admission and re-admission of students. Though the locals have repeatedly drawn attention of the state government and the district administration about the irregularities, no step has been taken yet, it was alleged.

Notably, the scheme is aimed at fulfilling hopes and aspirations of the parents of ST & SC communities to get their children educated like public schools in urban areas in partnership with urban educational institutions (private, aided and other central government managed schools) located in urban centres or district headquarters.

The scheme is currently being implemented in 17 districts like Angul, Bargarh, Bolangir, Deogarh, Ganjam, Gajapati Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Mayurbanj, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

PNN