Mumbai: Rumored couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is in the news after their late night photos with a chef from a hotel went viral.

The picture sent the two actors’ fans into frenzy as soon s it surfaced on the internet.

According to the latest report, Vicky and Katrina are planning to reveal a little bit more about their relationship. The recent report suggests that the Bharat actress and the Uri star are planning a New Year’s Eve getaway together. Surprised? So are we. While there are reports of them starring in a film, it’s also being reported that Kat and Vicky may spend New Year’s eve together.

“Vicky and Katrina are serious about their relationship and are planning to open up more about their affection” reports added.

On the professional front, the Uri actor is busy with Sardar Udham Singh and will be seen playing the titular character in Shoojit Sircar’s film. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Katrina will be seen playing Akshay’s wife. Sooryavanshi is slated to release March 27, 2020.