Amid heightened tensions, a shocking video is now going viral on social media, showing an employee of the Pakistan High Commission taking a cake. Media personnel surrounded him and began asking questions, but the individual remained silent and did not utter a word. Security has been removed from outside the Pakistani High Commission.

Worth mentioning, in a decisive response to the deadly terror attack April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India has taken a series of robust diplomatic measures to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in cross-border terrorism.

Recognizing the seriousness of this attack and its cross-border linkages, the Cabinet Committee on Security has taken the following unprecedented measures:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post

Cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals

Declaration of Pakistani diplomats as persona non grata

India has also announced the withdrawal of its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, with all such positions deemed annulled. Additionally, five support staff for these service advisors will be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

India has further decided to reduce the overall strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. Both embassies will be scaled down to a staff strength of 30, from the current 55. This reduction will be implemented by May 1, 2025.