Love is a special feeling. Merely telling someone that you love them does not make them fall in love with you. You have got to make them feel special.

When one gets into a relationship, many of the responsibilities increase. You have to give them time, take care of them, think about them and much more. But it is often seen that due to some reasons, there are a lot of misunderstandings and partners begin to ignore each other as the relationship gets too serious.

Slowly, the initial charm of the relationship fades away with time. If a partner begins to ignore, it is obvious for the other one to remain upset.

So let us discuss some ways that can help you woo your partner back with these amazing methods.

Try to know the reason: Many times in a relationship it is seen that our partner ignores us, but we do not know the reason. In such a situation, you should ask your partner the reason for his/her displeasure. You should know what made him/her feel bad so, that you can solve them.

Give time: Many times it is also seen that when your partner ignores you, it may be that he/she is worried about something. For example, there may be tension in office work, due to friends, family or due to some other reason why he/she is ignorant towards us. In such a situation, instead of asking them questions repeatedly, give them time, so that they can overcome their problems.

Make them happy: If your partner is ignoring you, then it may be that he/she is angry about something. In such a situation, you can try to keep them happy. Can cook food of their choice, go out with them, spend time with them, etc. In such a situation, it may be that your partner’s resentment goes away and he/she stops ignoring you.