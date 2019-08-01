Mumbai: Priya Banerjee rules the hearts of millions of men, thanks to her good looks and awesome acting skills. The ‘Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna’ actress is on a signing spree with back to back movies.

Recently, she was seen in thriller ‘Bekaboo’. If reports are anything to go by, the actress rules the heart of Indian star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Though the actress has many movies in her kitty, it is her PDA with chahal that has become the talk of the town.

She is a vivacious girl who makes her presence felt wherever she goes. Priya Banerjee has earlier featured in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Rain for the series. This is the second web series of Priya with ALT Balaji with Bekaboo. The actor was also part of ALT Balaji’s web-series Baarish which is being produced by 24 Frames.



