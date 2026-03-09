Ahmedabad: India added another golden chapter to its cricket history by winning the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for the third time. Following the victory, players and their families celebrated on the field.

Meanwhile, a photo of Indian batsman Ishan Kishan with a girl went viral on social media, sparking curiosity among fans about the ‘mystery girl’.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

The ‘mystery girl’ is believed to be Ishan Kishan’s alleged girlfriend, Aditi Hundia. She is a fashion model and entrepreneur from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Aditi was a finalist in the Femina Miss India contest in 2017 and later made headlines in 2018 after winning the Miss Diva Supranational title.

Apart from modelling, Aditi is active on social media and has worked with several major brands. She has built a presence in the fashion and lifestyle industry.

Relationship rumours

Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia have been linked for several years. She has often been seen supporting the cricketer at stadiums, particularly during the IPL. Cameras frequently capture her in the stands, leading fans on social media to refer to her as the “mystery fan girl”.

Ishan’s crucial knock in the final

Batting first in the final, India posted a mammoth total of 255 runs. Ishan Kishan played an explosive innings, scoring 54 runs off just 25 balls. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma also scored impressive half-centuries.

In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 159, giving India a comfortable 96-run victory and their third T20 World Cup title.