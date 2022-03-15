New Delhi: itel, India’s most trusted brand and a dominant leader in the sub Rs 7,000 segment announced the launch of its new-age disruptor itel A49.

After the huge success of its A series in India with the launch of itel A47 and A48, itel A49 redefines the premium affordability segment with a super big 6.6″ HD+ IPS Waterdrop display and a massive 4000 mAh Li-polymer inbuilt battery.

“itel has created a niche for itself in the Sub 7k price segment and this positive growth momentum of the brand is fuelled by its strong commitment to the mass consumers by delivering high-quality products across accessible price segments. The launch of itel A49 reinstates itel’s commitment towards providing a seamless and superior smartphone experience at a highly affordable quotient. itel A49 is an industry disruptor, fully loaded with segment-leading ultimate features, designed to cater to the new-age consumer’s aspiration of great immersive viewing experience and powerful battery, ” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said in a statement.Priced aggressively at Rs 6499, the evolutionary upgrade of A49 continues with our legacy of democratizing technology for the masses and enriching customers’ smartphone experience at an affordable price point.

This futuristic smartphone is India’s most affordable 2GB Waterdrop HD+ display smartphone that comes with power-packed features like a massive Inbuilt Lithium Polymer battery, advanced dual security features, high-capacity storage, power to photography with AI dual camera, and much more to meet the digital needs of customers whether it is for studying, binge-watching or entertainment.

It also comes with an exclusive offer where consumers can avail of free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase.

Fulfilling the aspirations of semi-urban and rural consumers, itel A49 comes loaded with exciting features that will provide an all-round experience to the consumers at an affordable price. The smartphone is clad in a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop full-screen display to give a theatre-like viewing experience.

It comes with the latest Android 11(Go Edition) and is powered with a 1.4GHz quad-core processor for seamless multitasking functionality. In terms of memory configurations, the phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM with expandable memory up to 128GB.

On the battery front, itel A49 is powered by a massive 4000mAh Inbuilt Li-Polymer battery and smart power-saving mode with AI Power master to endure an entire day of usage.

The phone also comes with dual security features like fast face unlock and a multi-feature fingerprint sensor for a seamless unlocking experience.

The smartphone comes equipped with a dual 5MP AI rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie cameraa”configured in the unique camera setup, adding to the premium look and feel of the phone. The front 5MP selfie camera with AI Beauty Mode ensures a bright and clear selfie, even in low lighting conditions.

The smartphone offers dual SIM slots with a dedicated memory card. It also supports dual 4G VoLTE /ViLTE functionality. The new itel A49 smartphone features a gradient glossy finish and is available in 3 color options crystal purple, dome blue, and sky cyan.

The phone comes with an adapter, USB cable, battery, back cover, user manual, and a warranty card.