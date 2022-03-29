Kathmandu/Colombo: Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Nepal counterpart Narayan Khadka Tuesday held talks in Colombo on the sidelines of the ongoing Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) meet.

The meeting came just a few days ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s scheduled visit to New Delhi on April 1.

“Matters including the ongoing preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit to India were discussed in the meeting,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu said.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said: “Discussed our cooperation in connectivity, energy, fertilizers, health and power. Agreed to focus on taking forward the Ramayan circuit.”