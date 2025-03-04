Chennai: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D. Jayakumar Tuesday dismissed actor-turned-politician Vijay’s ambition to form a government in Tamil Nadu in 2026, terming it a “daydream”, similar to the BJP’s aspirations for the state.

Jayakumar contended that while anyone has the right to dream of forming a government, turning that dream into reality is a different challenge.

“Vijay may have made such a statement to inspire his party cadres, which is common among political leaders. However, it will remain just a daydream,” he told media persons here.

His comments were in response to Vijay’s recent claim that his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is emerging as a major political force in Tamil Nadu and will create history in the upcoming elections, similar to the landmark victories of 1967 and 1977. In 1967, the DMK, led by C.N. Annadurai, overthrew the Congress government, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape. A decade later, in 1977, M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and his newly formed AIADMK defeated the DMK to take power.

Jayakumar strongly opposed any comparison between MGR and Vijay, holding that “equating a towering leader like MGR with the leader of a fledgling party is unacceptable”.

He also criticised the Union government for its policies, including the imposition of a three-language system and the withholding of approximately 2,400 crore from Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Vijay officially launched his TVK February 2, 2024, positioning his party against corruption and divisive politics. While he opted out of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has announced that the TVK will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. August 22, 2024, Vijay unveiled the party’s flag and flag song at the TVK’s headquarters in Chennai. The TVK then held its inaugural conference October 27, 2024, in Vikravandi in the Villupuram district, drawing an estimated crowd of three lakh people. The event caused heavy traffic congestion, leading to diversions on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway.

During his speech at the conference, Vijay sharply criticised both the DMK and the BJP, calling the BJP his ideological adversary and the DMK his political adversary. He accused the DMK of being a “family-centric party that exploits the Dravidian identity for personal gain” and condemned the BJP for engaging in “divisive politics”.

Following these remarks, the DMK labelled Vijay and the TVK as the “C team” of the BJP.

Vijay’s influence in Tamil Nadu politics has been growing since his fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), won 115 out of the 169 seats it contested in the 2021 local body elections. In contrast, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) failed to secure any seats. This success has strengthened Vijay’s standing in the political arena. He has also made it clear that the TVK will only align with parties that accept his leadership. Political analysts believe these moves indicate that Vijay is positioning himself as a contender for the Chief Minister’s post in the 2026 Assembly elections.

