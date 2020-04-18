Jharsuguda: Dr. Silwanti Jojo is one of those persons that are fighting a battle against coronavirus on the frontlines.

Between March 27 and April 14, blood samples were collected from 184 suspected cases in this district, and all these samples were collected by Dr. Jojo, better known as Jojo madam.

“Being the officer of Jharsuguda blood bank, I had to go out of my way given the pandemic situation. I collected blood samples from 184 suspected COVID-19 patients in Jharsuguda district. Though I wanted to go on with my duty, my seniors advised me to take a break and to be in quarantine which is why I am now in home quarantine,” said Dr. Jojo, who is now in home quarantine.

“My days used to start from 9 o’clock in the morning. A hospital van used to come to my house at 9am to pick me up. Collection of blood from a suspected COVID-19 patient and normal patient is not the same thing. Given the high risk factor due to the nature of the virus, one must be extra careful when blood samples are to be collected from suspected COVID-19 patients,” she observed.

She said after reaching home, she used to take all precautionary measures. She used to dip her clothes in Dettol and warm water before taking a bath in soap and warm water.

A native of Bandhmunda village in Sundargarh district, Dr. Jojo is daughter of late Joseph Jojo and Josephin Jojo. After her MBBS from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, she did her PG in Pathology from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. In 1996 she married T.Kandulana of Pankadihi village in Sundargarh district. Her husband passed away in 2015. Now, she is living with her niece at a hospital quarter at Mangalabazaar in Jharsuguda.

PNN